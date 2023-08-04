Business owner aims to reduce crashes at Ingham County’s most dangerous intersection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study has determined the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County.

List: These are the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County

According to Michigan Auto Law, nearly a third of all fatal crashes in Michigan last year occurred at intersections.

The area near Frandor Shopping Center is seeing the worst of it. The intersection of North Homer and East Saginaw streets ranked as the most dangerous intersection in the county for the second year in a row.

Elie Azzi, the owner of Azzi Jewelers, has been watching the intersection from his businesses’ window for 12 years.

“I know that this corner is very important and this location is extremely important and that’s why we’re here,” Azzi said. “That’s why we tried to think of something that we could do to help and then we thought about the sign we have.”

Azzi took the matter into his own hands and started displaying “Slow Down” on his electronic billboard in hopes that everyone who drives through the intersection will see it.

“Since then, we’ve noticed less accidents. We do what we can and whatever we could do to help people pay attention more, and I feel like the only reason people are having these accidents is because they’re just not paying attention,” Azzi said. “Anything we can do to help and that’s why we thought about putting up that sign.”

Among the 10 most dangerous intersections in Ingham County are four intersections near the Frandor Shopping Center. The area is always busy, but people don’t believe the crashes happen because of congestion.

“It would be safe if people would drive normally and obey traffic laws and not speed and not try to run yellow lights,” said Lawrence Kaylor. “It would be a safe intersection if people would just abide by the rules.”

Azzi agrees.

“Please slow down and please get off your phones,” Azzi said.

While the top two intersections still ranked high for crashes, there have been fewer injuries from the collisions than in the 2021 report.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.