Brehm Makes Cut at Wyndham

Ryan Brehm round 3 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Ryan Brehm round 3 Rocket Mortgage Classic(WJRT/ABC12)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State golfer and assistant coach Ryan Brehm made the cut Friday at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina. Brehm fired rounds of 71-68, three under par and made the cut by two shots. It’s the final tournament before the Fed Ex playoffs of which Brehm is expected to miss. He has one more full year of eligibility in 2024 on the PGA tour. At mid day Friday his standing was in the mid 20s among those who made the cut.

