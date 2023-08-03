Advertise With Us

US-127 ramps near Mason to close for maintenance

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some on and off ramps on US-127 will be closed for about a week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed both on and off ramps on Northbound 127 at Barnes Road in Mason for maintenance.

Those ramps will remain closed until next Thursday, August 10.

