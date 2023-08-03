Advertise With Us

Tucker Pleased With First MSU Practice

Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker told the media after his team’s first practice Thursday he was pleased with what he saw. The fourth year head coach holds one practice per day in the mornings including the regular season. Tucker has said this is the most talented roster collectively he has had at MSU. The Spartans open the season Friday, September 1st at 7:30pm against Central Michigan. The Spartans’ first four games are all in Spartan Stadium.

