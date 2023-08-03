Tigers Prepare For Final Third of the Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have a 48-60 record through two thirds of their season-- 108 games played, 54 remaining. They are idle Thursday and open a three game home series Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays before heading to Boston to face the Red Sox for three games early next week. The Tigers have a 9-10 record since the All Star break and are stilla mere 6 1/2 games out of first place in the American League Central division behind the first place Minnesota Twins, who they face late next week.

