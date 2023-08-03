Three Weeks to High School Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. Opening games are set for Thursday, August 24th and the the following Thursday, August 31st. Opening night mid Michigan matchups feature Holt at Mason, Haslett at DeWitt, St. Johns at Okemos and Lansing Catholic at Waverly. WILX TV once again will feature Friday Night Frenzy each game night during the season with scores and highlights beginning at 11:15.

