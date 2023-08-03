Advertise With Us

Three Weeks to High School Football

Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview
Georgia Christian Generals 2023 football season preview(Source: WALB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams across Michigan begin formal practices on Monday. Opening games are set for Thursday, August 24th and the the following Thursday, August 31st. Opening night mid Michigan matchups feature Holt at Mason, Haslett at DeWitt, St. Johns at Okemos and Lansing Catholic at Waverly. WILX TV once again will feature Friday Night Frenzy each game night during the season with scores and highlights beginning at 11:15.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Police identify man killed in crash Tuesday night
3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure

Latest News

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Tigers Prepare For Final Third of the Season
Mel Tucker
Tucker Pleased With First MSU Practice
Dan Campbell
Lions Report Record Ticket Sales
Leah Johnson Media Day