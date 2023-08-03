These are the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report has identified the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County.

According to Michigan Auto Law, a law group specializing in automotive cases, nearly one-third of car crashes in Michigan occurred at an intersection.

The legal group released a ranked list containing the top 10 most dangerous intersections in the county, with number one being the most dangerous.

The most dangerous intersections in Ingham County are the following:

Saginaw St. at North Homer St. in Lansing Township, with 57 crashes and 15 injuries. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at West Saint Joseph St. in Lansing had 55 crashes and 13 injuries. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at West Main St. in Lansing had 53 crashes with 17 injuries. Grand River Ave. at Hagadorn Rd. in East Lansing had 46 crashes and seven injuries. Jolly Rd. at South Cedar St. in Lansing saw 41 crashes and eight injuries. Grand River Ave. at North Howard St. in Lansing Township saw 40 crashes and 14 injuries. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at West Holmes Rd. in Lansing saw 35 crashes and two injuries. Grand River Ave. at North Clippert St. saw 33 crashes and five injuries. Saginaw St. at Frandor Ave. in East Lansing saw 32 crashes with six injuries. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at West Oakland Ave. in Lansing saw 31 crashes with 16 injuries.

While Saginaw St. at North Homer St. held the title as “Ingham County’s Most Dangerous Intersection” for two years in a row, the number of overall crashes dropped. In 2021, there were 85 crashes and 26 injuries at that intersection, meaning overall crashes dropped by 33% and injuries dropped by nearly 35%.

“As we see from years of data analysis on Michigan car accidents, intersections with heavy traffic near freeways or retail businesses continually show up on these high car crash lists,” said Michigan Auto Law President Steven Gursten.

“Even though a crash does not always result in a person being injured, it does increase substantially the likelihood of an injury occurring, so knowing which intersections have the most car accidents is important,” he said.

