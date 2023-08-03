‘Substantial quantity’ of drugs discovered during search of Adrian home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A coalition of law enforcement officials has confiscated a “substantial” quantity of drugs from a home in Adrian.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Elm Court in Adrian.

The search revealed a “substantial quality of narcotics” in the home, RHINO officials said.

Police did not reveal what types of drugs were recovered.

The detectives worked alongside the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department during the investigation. RHINO said it will work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against the suspects involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the RHINO office at 517-265-5787.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.