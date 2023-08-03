Advertise With Us

‘Substantial quantity’ of drugs discovered during search of Adrian home

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A coalition of law enforcement officials has confiscated a “substantial” quantity of drugs from a home in Adrian.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) executed a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Elm Court in Adrian.

The search revealed a “substantial quality of narcotics” in the home, RHINO officials said.

Police did not reveal what types of drugs were recovered.

The detectives worked alongside the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Adrian Police Department during the investigation. RHINO said it will work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office to pursue felony charges against the suspects involved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the RHINO office at 517-265-5787.

