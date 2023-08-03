Studio 10 is LIVE from the Ingham County Fair!

Mason, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was live on the road for their first, fully remote show since its re-launch in January!

Lindsey Mckeever, the fairgrounds director spoke about the fair’s 169 year legacy and how the fair comes together literally overnight.

With over 30 rides to try, Rachelle, Nicole and Claudia buckled up to show the wide variety of attractions for people of all ages!

You can’t go to the fair without getting something to eat! The girls took a fair food tasting tour and gave a 10 out of 10 to the best meats, sweets, sips and treats at the Ingham County Fair.

The Ingham County Fair also has games that test your physical and intellectual skills but don’t worry, everyone can walk away as a winner!

Another major element of the Ingham County Fair is 4H. Claudia went behind the stable to talk to the kids who have been passing down this family tradition.

There is even fun for the Swifties! A local Dewitt teenager, Kanin Wren is leading a concert that will feature cover songs of Taylor Swift’s greatest hits.

The Ingham County Fair is located in Mason, Michigan and will be open until August 5th.

For more information, visit https://fair.ingham.org/.

