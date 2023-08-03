Advertise With Us

Studio 10 is LIVE from the Ingham County Fair!

10 out of 10 to Ingham County Fair Food
10 out of 10 to Ingham County Fair Food
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mason, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was live on the road for their first, fully remote show since its re-launch in January!

Lindsey Mckeever, the fairgrounds director spoke about the fair’s 169 year legacy and how the fair comes together literally overnight.

With over 30 rides to try, Rachelle, Nicole and Claudia buckled up to show the wide variety of attractions for people of all ages!

You can’t go to the fair without getting something to eat! The girls took a fair food tasting tour and gave a 10 out of 10 to the best meats, sweets, sips and treats at the Ingham County Fair.

The Ingham County Fair also has games that test your physical and intellectual skills but don’t worry, everyone can walk away as a winner!

Another major element of the Ingham County Fair is 4H. Claudia went behind the stable to talk to the kids who have been passing down this family tradition.

There is even fun for the Swifties! A local Dewitt teenager, Kanin Wren is leading a concert that will feature cover songs of Taylor Swift’s greatest hits.

The Ingham County Fair is located in Mason, Michigan and will be open until August 5th.

For more information, visit https://fair.ingham.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Police identify man killed in crash Tuesday night
1 of 3 suspects arrested after allegedly assaulting man in Lansing Township
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure

Latest News

Kanin Wren at the Ingham County Fair
Experience the Taylor Swift Experience at the Ingham County Fair
Learning about 4H at the Ingham County Fair
Learning About 4H at the Ingham County Fair
Games at the Ingham County Fair
Playing Games and Winning Prizes at the Ingham County Fair
10 out of 10 to Ingham County Fair Food
Taste Testing Meats and Eats at the Ingham County Fair