Advertise With Us

Stretch of Lansing River Trail reopens following renovation

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of the Lansing River Trail has reopened downtown after a major renovation.

Mayor Andy Schor officially opened the newly reconstructed section Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayor’s River Walk & Run goes down the path every year and recently, Schor had to pull a staple out of his shoe from the deteriorating wood. He said that’s no longer a concern after the renovations.

“Being able to know you can come and run, or bike or walk or come down the trail on your electric scooter, knowing that you can do it without breaking anything or without getting some nails in your tires or shoes? That’s important,” Schor said.

The nearly $1.8 million project included a full replacement of the deteriorating timber deck with a new concrete deck and a full replacement of the steel support beams.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township reopens following shooting
Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Michigan State Police help parents identify paraphernalia hidden by children
Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year

Latest News

Stretch of Lansing River Trail reopens following renovation
Stretch of Lansing River Trail reopens following renovation
Ingham County Health Department introduces new Narcan vending machine in Lansing
Ingham County Health Department introduces new Narcan vending machine in Lansing
Ingham County Health Department introduces new Narcan vending machine in Lansing
Jackson community voices safety concerns following teen’s fatal shooting