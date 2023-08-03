Stretch of Lansing River Trail reopens following renovation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of the Lansing River Trail has reopened downtown after a major renovation.

Mayor Andy Schor officially opened the newly reconstructed section Wednesday afternoon.

The Mayor’s River Walk & Run goes down the path every year and recently, Schor had to pull a staple out of his shoe from the deteriorating wood. He said that’s no longer a concern after the renovations.

“Being able to know you can come and run, or bike or walk or come down the trail on your electric scooter, knowing that you can do it without breaking anything or without getting some nails in your tires or shoes? That’s important,” Schor said.

The nearly $1.8 million project included a full replacement of the deteriorating timber deck with a new concrete deck and a full replacement of the steel support beams.

