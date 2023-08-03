Advertise With Us

Officials in Jackson County warn residents of computer scam costing victims thousands of dollars

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Jackson County are warning residents of a scam that is putting some out of thousands of dollars.

The Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said some residents received a message on their computer informing it had been hacked and instructing the resident to call a specific phone number. Officials said the victims are tricked or blackmailed into sending the scammers money, usually by gift cards.

According to authorities, the scammer might also say that the computer will be locked out or accuse the victim of a computer crime.

Officials said if anyone receives these messages, do not respond.

“Remember, never provide personal information or send money to anyone by phone or electronically, unless you are 100% sure who you are communicating with,” said the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety. “If you are not sure, please contact us.”

Anyone who is a victim of fraud should call 911 and report it.

