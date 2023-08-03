SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died.

Previous story: Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in Jackson County is person of interest in mother’s death

Jackson County Sheriff’s said on Sunday, July 30, at 7:20 p.m., officials went to a home on Robinson Road in Summit Township for a welfare check of a 55-year-old woman named Karen Tobin. The person who called stated that Tobin’s son, 33-year-old David McClure, told them something bad had happened to his mom.

Police arrived on the scene and found the woman dead in an apparent homicide.

McClure was determined to be a person of interest immediately.

Jackson County officials stated while detectives investigated the scene, at 8:50 p.m. McClure drove a car at high speeds ramming into two Jackson County patrol cars that blocked off the area. McClure exited his car with a weapon in his hand and charged the deputies guarding the scene.

Police said two Deputies then fired their guns, shooting McClure.

McClure was then taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he later died.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the mother, Tobin, died as a result of multiple stab wounds but also had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

The Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation into the Deputy involved shooting. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the shooting internally.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Deputies involved in the shooting remain on paid administrative leave.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.