Mackinac Bridge Authority auctioning off obsolete Bridge Tokens

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Michigan history? You can!

Nearly 100 Mackinac Bridge Tokens are being auctioned off by the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority hasn’t accepted Bridge Tokens since 2019, when they were phased out in favor of cash or card use for tolls. At the time, the Bridge Authority said the toll booths only saw a couple of tokens used each day to pay the toll. 2019 saw 4,228,973 vehicles cross the Mackinac Bridge, roughly 11,780 vehicles per day.

The current toll to cross the Straights of Mackinac is $2 per axle for passenger vehicles and $5 per axle for motor homes and commercial vehicles.

96 of the now-obsolete Bridge Tokens are now being auctioned off. More information can be found on the auction page.

The Mackinac Bridge has connected Michigan’s two peninsulas since 1957. It is one of the longest suspension bridges in the western hemisphere.

Commemorative token sets such as Prentiss Brown and David Steinman, as well as other designs in honor of the Mackinac ferries, are available for purchase directly through the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

