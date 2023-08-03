Advertise With Us

Livingston County man found dead from possible dog attack

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Livingston County man was found dead Wednesday from a possible dog attack.

Animal Control Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Faussett Road on Aug. 2 at around 11:30 a.m. in response to a follow-up call from a previous dog attack.

Deputies found a 68-year-old man dead behind the residence with a dog actively biting his body.

According to authorities, the dog—identified as a Mastiff mix breed—had recently been involved in a dog attack incident where an area resident received severe injuries. Officials said the victim is the owner of the dog.

Police said the victim had fatal injuries consistent with a dog attack. Due to the dog’s behavior, the dog was killed on-site so medical aid could be attempted.

Foul play was not suspected, and the victim was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for an autopsy.

The official cause and manner of death are pending at this time.

