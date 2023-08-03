Advertise With Us

Lions Report Record Ticket Sales

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say they have sold all nine home games for the coming season, for the first time since they began play at Ford Field. The Lions say they now have a ticket waiting list. The Lions open pre season play next week against the New York Giants. They finished last season with a 9-8 record after beginning 1-6 in the season’s first half.

