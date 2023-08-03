At least 3 injured at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence at Capitol Village Apartments in Lansing’s south side Thursday morning.

Police responded to the apartment complex near the intersection of Edgewood Blvd and Cedar St on Aug. 3 at around 7:30 a.m.

Officials at the scene confirmed at least three people were injured. It is not clear on the extent of their injuries.

There is no confirmed information at this time as to what exactly happened.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Lansing Police and Michigan State Police are currently at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for the latest updates.

