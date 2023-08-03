Lansing School District hosts job fairs to help fill classroom roles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new school year is right around the corner and the Lansing School District is working to put people in all their classrooms.

The district held a career fair Wednesday at the Halik Center on Wainwright Avenue. They are looking to fill numerous open positions, including teachers, education assistants, lunch aides and more. Some roles only require a high school diploma.

Job applicants who attended the fair had the opportunity for on-the-spot interviews. The district seeks individuals committed to the school district’s mission.

“We serve an incredibly diverse group of students, which we are really proud of. So, we want to make sure we’re putting people who reflect the diversity of our students as well as people who really care about the students of Lansing,” said recruiter Andrew Utter.

There will be another job fair Aug. 10. It will take place at Michigan Works, located at 2110 Cedar Street, from noon to 5 p.m. More information on available jobs can be found on the Lansing School District website.

