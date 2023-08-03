Jackson police seeks stolen go-kart
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen go-kart.
According to authorities, the go-kart was stolen from North Forbes Street. Further details were not revealed at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.
Read next:
- Man accused of killing his mother in Jackson County has died
- 3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
- Livingston County man found dead from possible dog attack
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.