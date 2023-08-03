Jackson police seeks stolen go-kart

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen go-kart.

According to authorities, the go-kart was stolen from North Forbes Street. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.

