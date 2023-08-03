Advertise With Us

Jackson Police search for missing, endangered man

38-year-old Edward Croy was last seen walking westbound on W. Morrel St. near Greenwood Ave.
38-year-old Edward Croy was reported as missing and endangered by Jackson Police on Thursday,...
38-year-old Edward Croy was reported as missing and endangered by Jackson Police on Thursday, August 3rd(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 38-year-old Edward Croy of Jackson. Police say Croy walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Chittock Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Croy was last seen walking westbound on W. Morrell St. near Greenwood Ave. and was wearing a gray/blue Special Olympics T-Shirt, dark black/navy nylon shorts, and black shoes with white socks. He is 5′09″ tall, weighs about 222 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Croy has a cognitive impairment and a severe speech impediment. He also has a scar on his chin that may be able to help others identify him.

If you have any information of Croy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or the Jackson Police Department at (517)-788-4100.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by Michigan State Police on behalf of the Jackson Police Department which is the investigating agency.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Onondaga man dies in single-car crash in Aurelius Township
1 of 3 suspects arrested after allegedly assaulting man in Lansing Township
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure

Latest News

First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
A Look Ahead To The Weekend
Ingham County officials crack down on teen violence
Ingham County officials crack down on teen violence
Lansing Police Cruiser
Ingham County officials crack down on teen violence
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure