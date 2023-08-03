Jackson Police search for missing, endangered man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 38-year-old Edward Croy of Jackson. Police say Croy walked away from his home in the 1000 block of Chittock Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Croy was last seen walking westbound on W. Morrell St. near Greenwood Ave. and was wearing a gray/blue Special Olympics T-Shirt, dark black/navy nylon shorts, and black shoes with white socks. He is 5′09″ tall, weighs about 222 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Croy has a cognitive impairment and a severe speech impediment. He also has a scar on his chin that may be able to help others identify him.

If you have any information of Croy’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or the Jackson Police Department at (517)-788-4100.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued by Michigan State Police on behalf of the Jackson Police Department which is the investigating agency.

