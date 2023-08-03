Jackson County school districts ask for project funding on August Primary ballot

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Next week, voters in Jackson County will head to the polls for the primary election, and local school districts are hoping they’ll support ballot measures to fund upcoming projects.

Both Michigan Center Schools and Northwest Community Schools are asking for additional funding from taxpayers to continue making improvements for district families.

As property taxes in Michigan Center continued to increase overtime, Superintendent Brady Cook said the district has the opportunity to revisit needs that weren’t addressed in its 2016 bond, at minimal risk to taxpayers.

Jackson County voters will soon decide whether Michigan Center Schools can continue adding central air conditioning to all school buildings, without dipping into the district’s general fund. It’s a continuation of a project already started at Arnold Elementary that Cook said will keep students comfortable while they learn.

“It’s the least glamorous ask of all time,” he said. “We will be able to, with the bond extension, get $6.3 million that will solely be dedicated to air quality, and efficiency and comfort for our kids.”

The taxes that county residents would pay to fund the project will stay the same year to year. There’s a similar ask coming from Northwest Community Schools.

“We’re ten years out from the original two bonds that were passed back in 2013, and we were fortunate to have the opportunity to refinance, extend out,” said Superintendent Geoff Bontrager.

The $21 million proposal will help fund what Bontrager said is a much-needed band and choir room for Northwest High School students. It would also finance overall security improvements to all district buildings by replacing cameras. Other bond projects include additional classrooms, a technical education space, and restroom renovations.

“All high need, but very basic,” Bontrager said. “It’s nothing extravagant, but very much needed.”

Both Cook and Bontrager are hoping voters will choose to put their tax dollars behind efforts they say will be an overall benefit for Jackson County families.

