Jackson community voices safety concerns following teen’s fatal shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A community in Jackson County was shaken after police found the body of a teenager who had been shot in the head.

Police said the 19-year-old’s body was found Wednesday morning in the passenger seat of a car parked on Chittock Avenue, near Morrell Street.

Background: Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car

The Jackson Police Department has identified the victim as Tayveon Andrew.

Residents in the area weren’t comfortable speaking on camera but told News 10 they woke up to see a fleet of police vehicles from the windows of their homes.

It’s not an unfamiliar scene. Residents said violence is an issue in their neighborhood.

“It’s bad when gunshots become the norm,” one neighbor said.

One resident trying to raise a family said something needs to change.

“You all need to fix the system. You need to fix the system, and this is coming from a man who’s been in the system since he was nine years old,” they said.

Neighbors said the death of Tayveon Andrew is tragic but solving the larger issue of violence in the city is going to take more than bringing the person responsible for this crime to justice.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police Det. Aaron Grove at 517-768-8796.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.