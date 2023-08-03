Ingham County works to combat rising drug overdose deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a recent spike in drug overdoses, the Ingham County Health Department called the opioid epidemic a “serious public health crisis.”

To keep people safe from drug overdoses, the health department installed a Naloxone and First Aid Vending Machine. Ingham County Health Officer, Dr. Nike Shoyinka, said making harm reduction supplies free and readily available helps reduce the spread of disease and prevents overdoses and deaths.

Advocates like Julia Miller said she has a history of drug use and knows how important harm reduction supplies are in a moment of crisis. Miller said she’s lost friends in the past because she didn’t have access to lifesaving supplies like Narcan (Naloxone).

Dr. Shoyinka said the Human Services Building was the best place for the free vending machine because a lot of people pass through the building all day. “Think about if someone needs to get a prescription and go to their doctor and ask for Narcan, it presents as a barrier.”

Lansing’s Assistant Fire Chief Mike Tobin said they respond to about 400-500 opioid overdoses a year which takes a toll on his staff.

“We can see anything from teenagers all the way through the elderly. The difficulty is, you know, many times we go into a potentially hostile environment to treat these people. Middle of the night where people can be found on the streets, can be found in parks.”

Miller said along with old newspaper boxes her team fills with Narcan, the vending machine is something she needed when losing friends to drug overdoses. “Since it’s been more widely available, I’ve lost people but I always make sure I have it on me. I always have several doses within arm’s reach at any time.”

The Ingham County Health Department is offering free training which teaches you the proper way to give a lifesaving dose of Narcan to someone in need.

For additional information, including request for a free Naloxone training and how to receive free Naloxone, contact:

Tammy Maidlow-Bresnahan 517-930-5514

Email: tmaidlow@ingham.org

