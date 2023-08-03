Ingham County officials crack down on teen violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County prosecutors charged a 16-year-old boy as an adult with open murder Wednesday.

They allege that he and an 18-year-old shot and killed 22-year-old Jose Flores in Lansing Sunday night.

Prosecutors and judges said gun violence in Ignahm County is out of control and they are working to stop it.

There were four shootings Sunday in Lansing. One of the shootings took place at a party near Logan Square. Five people were shot, including a 16-year-old.

Ingham County Judge Richard Garcia expressed his frustration with the increase in gun violence.

“I’ve been sitting here 23 years and I have never seen this amount of number of kids with guns, gun charges and murder cases,” Garcia said. “I haven’t seen it.”

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said most of the shootings in Lansing involve teenagers and in a lot of the cases, the gunfire starts as retaliation.

“I also think there’s so many guns in the hands of our youth and I think that should be concerning to everybody and I don’t know to address that,” Dewane said. “I don’t know where that is coming from, whether owning or possessing a gun is viewed as being cool or a status symbol or are youthful people carrying guns because they’re concerned about being harmed.”

The issue of gun violence is a life-and-death problem that puts others at risk and has a profound impact on young lives. Garcia, who has worked closely with the Juvenile Justice Task Force, said there are not enough resources for children who get in trouble with the law and the county’s 24-bed youth detention center is always full.

“We don’t have those available beds for them, so kids languish in detention,” Garcia said. “We do the best we can, so maybe they are released, they get out and they don’t have any of the proper treatment because we don’t have the proper treatment available.”

He said it’s even worse for children with mental illness.

Dewane said he wants to fix the problem the only way he can.

“I intend to hold youthful offenders accountable as adults, especially when the crime involves gun violence and/or homicide,” Dewane said. “That message needs to be sent to our youth and it’s my job to protect our community.”

Ingham County has opened up a grant application for community agencies with programs that help children stay out of the criminal justice system. Applications are due Aug. 16. You can find more information on Ingham County’s website.

