Ingham County Health Department introduces new Narcan vending machine in Lansing

The machine is free and available to anyone who needs to use it, even to stock up, just in case.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department has a new tool to help save the lives of people who are overdosing on opioids.

A new Narcan and first aid machine is located on the first floor of the Ingham County Human Services Building on South Cedar Street in Lansing. The machine is free and available to anyone who needs to use it, even to stock up, just in case.

“It happens frequently enough that it would be a really big lifesaver if everyone had one in their trunk or in their bag so that anyone can respond if anything were to happen along the way,” said Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka. “They can respond. It does save lives.”

The Ingham County Health Department also offers training on how to use Narcan. The vending machine includes free fentanyl strips, which can be used to detect the presence of fentanyl in any drug.

