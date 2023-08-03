Advertise With Us

Grand Ledge Public Schools to break ground on new elementary school

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools will break new ground on Thursday, beginning construction on the new Wacousta Elementary School.

The new building will be located right next to the old one. It will feature a new entrance, bus loop, state of the art classrooms and an open floorplan, the distric said.

The school will hold classes for children in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The project was funded by a bond for the 2024-2025 school year. The official groundbreaking starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.

