Grand Ledge Public Schools to break ground on new elementary school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge Public Schools will break new ground on Thursday, beginning construction on the new Wacousta Elementary School.

The new building will be located right next to the old one. It will feature a new entrance, bus loop, state of the art classrooms and an open floorplan, the distric said.

The school will hold classes for children in kindergarten through fourth grade.

The project was funded by a bond for the 2024-2025 school year. The official groundbreaking starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.