Advertise With Us

Cater Your Next Party With Playa Bowls

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Today Studio 10 was joined by Playa Bowls of East Lansing to discuss their catering options!

Catering takes the mess out of the kitchen and allows for you to enjoy your next party or gathering.

They offer Playa pop-ups where staff can can serve your guests on site, and playa catering boxes that allow you to create a buffet style serving option for your party.

Likewise, you can still order bowls off their extensive menu and customize each to guests’ liking.

For more information on how to book Playa Bowls to cater your next event, visit https://www.playabowls.com/location/east-lansing/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Police identify man killed in crash Tuesday night
3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure

Latest News

Paranormal Cirque
Explore fear and fun at Paranormal Cirque
10 out of 10 to Ingham County Fair Food
Studio 10 is LIVE from the Ingham County Fair!
Kanin Wren at the Ingham County Fair
Experience the Taylor Swift Experience at the Ingham County Fair
Learning about 4H at the Ingham County Fair
Learning About 4H at the Ingham County Fair