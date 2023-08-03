Capital Area Humane Society transport vehicles ‘inoperable’ after vandalism

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A local humane society is looking for the person responsible for the vandalism to their transport vehicles.

Capital Area Humane Society said someone entered their property on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at around 2:30 p.m., and vandalized both transport vehicles, making them inoperable.

The humane society said they are working with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and shared their surveillance footage with them.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 224-6792.

