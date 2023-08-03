Advertise With Us

Capital Area Humane Society transport vehicles ‘inoperable’ after vandalism

(Capital Area Humane Society)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A local humane society is looking for the person responsible for the vandalism to their transport vehicles.

Capital Area Humane Society said someone entered their property on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at around 2:30 p.m., and vandalized both transport vehicles, making them inoperable.

The humane society said they are working with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and shared their surveillance footage with them.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 224-6792.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Onondaga man dies in single-car crash in Aurelius Township
1 of 3 suspects arrested after allegedly assaulting man in Lansing Township
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure

Latest News

Officials in Jackson County warn residents of computer scam costing victims thousands of dollars
38-year-old Edward Croy was reported as missing and endangered by Jackson Police on Thursday,...
Jackson Police search for missing, endangered man
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
A Look Ahead To The Weekend
Ingham County officials crack down on teen violence
Ingham County officials crack down on teen violence