Advertise With Us

Capital Area Humane Society calls upon community for help after vandalism

“It’s evil to us. We think it’s evil.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-6792.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society said two of their transport vehicles were vandalized on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at around 2:30 a.m. The transport vehicles were used to help save animals’ lives and without them, it makes it hard to relocate or bring animals to the shelter.

Background: Capital Area Humane Society transport vehicles ‘inoperable’ after vandalism

Julia Willson didn’t expect to come into work on Wednesday and see a trail of oil surrounding their two transport vehicles.

“It became apparent that someone had bored a hole into the gas pan or the gas tank in one of our transport vans,” said Willson.

After looking through security footage, Willson said she saw someone drive onto their property and vandalize the transport vans in about 15 minutes.

“This wasn’t random this person came here with intention to do harm and they did it in a very deliberate way,” said Willson.

While the Humane Society knows that most of the damage is internal, the extent of the damage is still unknown.

“They need to be held accountable,” Willson said. “This is not okay.”

“We have many partners throughout the state and beyond that rely on us to take animals that don’t have a future anywhere else,” she added. “You’re hurting the animals you’re not hurting a person you’re actually just making it so animals can’t get the help they need.”

Both vans were towed away to a local mechanic shop where they are being assessed and awaiting repairs.

“We’re frustrated too. There are so many animals, we’re one organization we can only take so many every day,” said Willson.

Willson is hoping to get their vans back up and running soon, so they can continue helping animals in need.

The Capital Area Humane Society shared its surveillance video with the Clinton County Sherriff’s Office and so far no one has been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-6792.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police investigate homicide after 19-year-old found dead in car
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Aurelius Township crash
3 arrested following altercation at apartment complex in Lansing’s south side
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 at Williamston reopens after crash causes hours long closure

Latest News

Jackson County school districts ask for project funding on August Primary ballot
Jackson County school districts ask for project funding on August Primary ballot
Jackson County school districts ask for project funding on August Primary ballot
These are the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County
A new report has identified the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County.
These are the most dangerous intersections in Ingham County
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in Aurelius Township crash