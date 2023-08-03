Capital Area Humane Society calls upon community for help after vandalism

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society said two of their transport vehicles were vandalized on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at around 2:30 a.m. The transport vehicles were used to help save animals’ lives and without them, it makes it hard to relocate or bring animals to the shelter.

Julia Willson didn’t expect to come into work on Wednesday and see a trail of oil surrounding their two transport vehicles.

“It became apparent that someone had bored a hole into the gas pan or the gas tank in one of our transport vans,” said Willson.

After looking through security footage, Willson said she saw someone drive onto their property and vandalize the transport vans in about 15 minutes.

“This wasn’t random this person came here with intention to do harm and they did it in a very deliberate way,” said Willson.

While the Humane Society knows that most of the damage is internal, the extent of the damage is still unknown.

“They need to be held accountable,” Willson said. “This is not okay.”

“We have many partners throughout the state and beyond that rely on us to take animals that don’t have a future anywhere else,” she added. “You’re hurting the animals you’re not hurting a person you’re actually just making it so animals can’t get the help they need.”

Both vans were towed away to a local mechanic shop where they are being assessed and awaiting repairs.

“We’re frustrated too. There are so many animals, we’re one organization we can only take so many every day,” said Willson.

Willson is hoping to get their vans back up and running soon, so they can continue helping animals in need.

The Capital Area Humane Society shared its surveillance video with the Clinton County Sherriff’s Office and so far no one has been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 989-224-6792.

