‘Buy Michigan Week’ emphasizes significance of small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Buy Michigan Week aims to highlight small businesses and how they directly impact their communities.

You hear the phrase all the time, “Support a small business.” From your local farmers market, boutique, or storefront, they all improve the communities we live in.

Brian Calley, President and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan, provides businesses with resources that help them succeed. Calley hopes that the week encourages shoppers to become more conscious about their spending and where their money is going.

“The most important thing we can do is step back and evaluate the purchases that are being made and ask the question, ‘How can I keep more of this local?’” Calley said. “When you buy something from a local business and most local businesses are small businesses. The majority of those resources stay right there in your community.”

Snow Stars Shave Ice Truck has been open for about a month. Its owner, Ramon Vela, said the community has shown so much support.

“It’s welcoming when our friends say, ‘Do a good job, I wish you nothing but the best,’ and it feels good,” Vela said. “Our community is backing us up.”

More Than Vintage is an East Lansing boutique shop, selling vintage and high-fashion clothing. Although word-of-mouth has helped the clothing store grow over the past year, owner Luis Azor says this week’s focus on small businesses will help a lot.

“Even if it doesn’t increase something for you right away, it’s more so putting that awareness out for people’s brain to understand like, ‘Oh, they’re here!’” Azor said.

He said if small businesses want to succeed, they must help themselves.

“If you keep going with faith and hard work, everything always worked out,” Azor said.

The newly established week will run from July 31 to August 6 annually.

In Michigan, small businesses employ 1.9 million employees, representing 48.3% percent of Michigan’s workforce.

