5-year-old Burton child reported missing, endangered

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a Burton child.

Jaxston Eugene Williams, 5, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Belsay Road in Burton, according to the Michigan State Police.

Jaxston Eugene Williams, 5, was last seen about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 on Belsay Road in Burton, according to the Michigan State Police.(MSP)

Jaxston is 4′1″ and 48 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He is missing his front teeth.

He was last seen wearing neon green shorts and blue short-sleeve shirt.

Police believe Jaxston is with his cousin, Dawn Lynn Gerred – also known as Dawn Lynn Beach. She is 54-years-old and has a history of drug use, MSP said.

Dawn Gerred
Dawn Gerred(Michigan State Police)

If you have any information on Jaxston’s whereabouts, call 911.

