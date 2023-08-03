2 injured in shooting outside Lansing apartment complex
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, it happened at about 4 p.m. outside an apartment complex off Forest Road, near Staten Avenue. Police said officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He and another injured person were both sent to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Police confirmed a person of interest has been detained.
The investigation is ongoing.
