2 injured in shooting outside Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, it happened at about 4 p.m. outside an apartment complex off Forest Road, near Staten Avenue. Police said officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He and another injured person were both sent to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Police confirmed a person of interest has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.