Advertise With Us

Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township reopens following shooting
Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year
Michigan State Police help parents identify paraphernalia hidden by children
Man accused of killing his mother shot by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

Bentley’s Law: A Grandmother Turns Grief into Action Against Drunk Drivers
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Rollover crash involving 2 semi trucks closes eastbound I-96 at Williamston
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack