Tigers Salvage Series Finale at Pittsburgh

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers did not trade pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Tuesday, but Wednesday afternoon he pitched six strong innings leading his team to a 6-3 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Riley Greene homered for the Tigers who hit the two thirds mark of the season with a 48-60 record. They went 2-3 on their road trip and next play at home Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three game series.

