Tigers Salvage Series Finale at Pittsburgh

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers did not trade pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez Tuesday, but Wednesday afternoon he pitched six strong innings leading his team to a 6-3 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Riley Greene homered for the Tigers who hit the two thirds mark of the season with a 48-60 record. They went 2-3 on their road trip and next play at home Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three game series.

