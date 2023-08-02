Advertise With Us

Suspect in Adrian machete attack arrested

Jonathan Andrew Gregory
Jonathan Andrew Gregory
By Dane Kelly and Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lenawee County have arrested the man who reportedly attacked two people with a machete in Adrian.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the early morning of July 29, just off North Main Street, between Mill and Albert Streets.

Police believe 41-year-old Jonathan Andrew Gregory entered a homeless camp, started an argument and attacked a woman with a machete when he was asked to leave. He also reportedly attacked a man who came to defend the woman.

Police said the two victims were hospitalized with severe cuts to their arms and hands.

The Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a four-count felony warrant Tuesday for Gregory - two counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said he was arrested on Aug. 1 at around 6:15 p.m.

“Several tips were called in, giving officers areas to search for Jonathon Gregory,” said Adrian Police. “Upon contact, he surrendered without incident.”

Police said Gregory did not make a statement regarding the incident and is lodged in the Lenawee County Jail pending arraignment.

