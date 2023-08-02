Suspect in Adrian machete attack arrested
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lenawee County have arrested the man who reportedly attacked two people with a machete in Adrian.
According to authorities, the incident happened in the early morning of July 29, just off North Main Street, between Mill and Albert Streets.
Police believe 41-year-old Jonathan Andrew Gregory entered a homeless camp, started an argument and attacked a woman with a machete when he was asked to leave. He also reportedly attacked a man who came to defend the woman.
Police said the two victims were hospitalized with severe cuts to their arms and hands.
The Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a four-count felony warrant Tuesday for Gregory - two counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police said he was arrested on Aug. 1 at around 6:15 p.m.
“Several tips were called in, giving officers areas to search for Jonathon Gregory,” said Adrian Police. “Upon contact, he surrendered without incident.”
Police said Gregory did not make a statement regarding the incident and is lodged in the Lenawee County Jail pending arraignment.
