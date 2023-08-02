Advertise With Us

Stretch of S. West Avenue in Jackson closed for construction

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two construction projects are kicking off Wednesday, forcing South West Avenue from Fourth Street to Kibby Road to close.

One construction crew will focus on removing and rebuilding the MLK Equality Trail crossing at South West Avenue. A second construction crew will work on pavement patching along South West Avenue. This will involve replacing large sections of deteriorating roadways with new asphalt.

South West Avenue will be closed to all through vehicle traffic for two weeks.

The work zone will remain open only for residents who live along the street so they can reach their homes.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township reopens following shooting
Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year
Man accused of killing his mother shot by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies
Damonte Latrell Johnson
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

Latest News

Consumers Energy closing Townsend, St. Joseph Streets in Lansing for utility repairs
29th annual JazzFest Michigan kicks off in Lansing
Jonathan Andrew Gregory
Suspect in Adrian machete attack arrested
Waverly Road in Aurelius Township reopens following police presence