Stretch of S. West Avenue in Jackson closed for construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two construction projects are kicking off Wednesday, forcing South West Avenue from Fourth Street to Kibby Road to close.

One construction crew will focus on removing and rebuilding the MLK Equality Trail crossing at South West Avenue. A second construction crew will work on pavement patching along South West Avenue. This will involve replacing large sections of deteriorating roadways with new asphalt.

South West Avenue will be closed to all through vehicle traffic for two weeks.

The work zone will remain open only for residents who live along the street so they can reach their homes.

