Simple Sleep Habits for a Healthier Life

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- The CDC recommends adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep per day. Now, new research from the American College of Cardiology tells you why.

America has a growing sleep problem!

Jagdish Khubchadani, PhD Professor of Public at Health New Mexico State University says, “By 2018, a third of Americans slept lesser and I guess now, half of the people don’t sleep enough.”

Now the American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as five years. Researchers found those who had healthy sleep habits were 21 percent less likely to die from heart disease, 19 percent less likely to die from cancer, and 30 percent less likely to die for any reason. So how can you sleep more to live longer? First, get enough sleep.

Professor Khubchadani says, “We have a prescription for seven hours.”

Not getting enough sleep not only increases your risk for health conditions like heart disease and diabetes, but it can also put you at a greater risk of being in a car crash by 33 percent. Experts also found taking prescribed sleep medications increased your risk for cancer by 35 percent. And a Canadian study says instead of sleeping pills, try cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT to fall asleep nine to 30 minutes sooner. Healthy habits can …

“Ensure that you’re getting a good quality sleep and are at lower risk for health problems.” Explains Professor Khubchadani.

Helping you live longer.

The study from the American College of Cardiology also found healthy sleep habits affected men more than women. Men who adopted all five healthy sleep habits had their life expectancy expanded by five years. Women who had these sleep habits had their life expanded by only 2.5 years.

