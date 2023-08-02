Advertise With Us

Rollover crash involving 2 semi trucks closes eastbound I-96 at Williamston

Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A crash involving two semi trucks Wednesday shut down the eastbound lanes of I-96 at Williamston.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just west of Exit 117. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

News 10 crews captured one semi truck flipped over across the left lane and part of the right lane. Another damaged semi truck was seen on the right shoulder and part of the right lane.

Michigan State Police troopers, fire crews and other emergency service vehicles are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

