Pretty nice day ahead of heat and humidity, and a look at today’s headlines
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We have another pretty nice day to enjoy before an uptick in humidity and small shower chance tomorrow. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks it all down on the News 10+ Digital Desk. And, Taylor Gattoni previews Studio 10 at the Ingham County Fair, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 2, 2023
- Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 100° 1964
- Lansing Record Low: 40° 1927
- Jackson Record High: 102º 1964
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1927
