Advertise With Us

Waverly Road in Aurelius Township reopens following police presence

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Waverly Road between Columbia Road and Curtice Road reopened early Wednesday morning.

The road has been closed since about 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene and could not release any information.

Stay with News 10 as we bring you the latest updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township reopens following shooting
Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year
Man accused of killing his mother shot by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies
Damonte Latrell Johnson
Lansing gang leader sentenced to 7+ years in federal prison

Latest News

Jonathan Andrew Gregory
Suspect in Adrian machete attack arrested
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10.
A Few Degrees Warmer Today
“We come every year that they have it. It’s just a nice way to meet your neighbors and see...
National Night Out held in Lansing after violent weekend
Michigan State University to cancel classes Feb. 13, host shooting remembrance event
Michigan State University to cancel classes Feb. 13, host shooting remembrance event