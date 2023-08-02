Advertise With Us

Police identify man killed in crash Tuesday night

The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 on Waverly Road near Columbia Road
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died in a rollover crash in Aurelius Township Tuesday night.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 on Waverly Road near Columbia Road.

A car, driven by an Onondaga man identified as 48-year-old Elijah Abbott, left the roadway and rolled. Officials said the man was ejected from the car and died on the scene from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

