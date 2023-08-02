Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying individual
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Hillsdale County are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.
According to authorities, the Jonesville City Police Department is looking for information regarding the person. Further details were not revealed.
Photos of the person can be seen above.
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at 517-849-2101.
