National Night Out held in Lansing after violent weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year on the first Tuesday of August, Micki Fuhrman joins her neighbors for National Night Out.

National Night Out encourages people and law enforcement to work together to make communities safer. It gives children a chance to get up close with emergency vehicles while adults can speak with law enforcement and city leaders.

“We come every year that they have it. It’s just a nice way to meet your neighbors and see who’s here and stay connected,” said Fuhrman.

After a violent weekend in Lansing, with four separate shootings, Fuhrman said she didn’t have any concerns attending the neighborhood celebration tonight.

“We’ve lived in this neighborhood for 36 years. I think it’s something to be aware of, but I also think it’s something you think about and then you watch where you go,” Fuhrman said. “I’m not sure Lansing is any worse than any place else, to be honest.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said a peaceful event like this is the perfect thing to follow a weekend where capital city crime made headlines.

“We know that there are going to be shootings which we don’t like but we know it’s going to happen, we know what our response is, and we know how we’re trying to prevent it,” Schor said. “Our officers can get out and talk to folks, talk to them about if they feel safe, what they can do to feel safe and talk to them about how important it is to be with their neighbors and to be a part of the community.”

Lansing Police Department’s Community Service Officer, Anthony Vandevoorde, said National Night Out helps keep an open line of communication between Police and the people they serve -- making for a safer community.

“To have that platform on a non-enforcement type basis that makes both parties feel comfortable that they can speak and talk about what’s going on and how they can work together and help create a safer community,” Vandevoorde said.

