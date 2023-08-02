Advertise With Us

MSU’s first observatory unearthed while installing hammock posts on campus

(Michigan State University)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first observatory built on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus was unearthed.

While installing hammock posts on MSU’s campus, workers from MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities discovered a hard, impenetrable surface under the ground.

After cross-checking old maps, campus archaeologists found that it was the first observatory on MSU’s campus, built in 1881.

Located just behind what is now Wills House, Professor Rolla Carpenter built the first observatory on MSU’s campus. An 1873 Michigan State Agricultural College graduate, Carpenter returned as a professor and taught various courses, including mathematics, astronomy, French and civil engineering.

“In the early days of MSU’s astronomy program, Carpenter would take students to the roof of College Hall and have them observe from there, but he didn’t find it a sufficient solution for getting students experience in astronomical observation,” said Ben Akey, MSU campus archaeologist and anthropology doctoral student. “When MSU acquired a telescope, Carpenter successfully argued for funding for a place to mount it: the first campus observatory.”

The current MSU observatory is located just south of campus at the intersection of Forest and College roads. It boasts a 24-inch telescope and is used for undergraduate and graduate education, research, and faculty research. It also hosts free public observation nights.

