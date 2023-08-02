Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Women’s Soccer World Cup impact

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is advancing into the next round of the World Cup.

Megan Link, an assistant coach from Michigan State University Women’s Soccer, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about the World Cup’s impact on girls and women across our area.

