Mid-Michigan Matters: Women’s Soccer World Cup impact

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is advancing into the next round of the World Cup.

Megan Link, an assistant coach from Michigan State University Women’s Soccer, joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to talk about the World Cup’s impact on girls and women across our area.

