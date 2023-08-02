Advertise With Us

Michigan State University sets guidelines for responsible AI use on campus

Michigan State University
Michigan State University(WILX)
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is establishing guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence.

University leaders said it’s a powerful tool that can help with everything - from teaching to writing a paper.

“It can be used as a tool, but responsibly,” said Ashley Smith, a master’s student.

Students on MSU’s campus agree that artificial intelligence is the new future.

“It has proliferated like insanely across the last few months,” said Audrey Chen, with MSU’s AI Club.

“A lot of my friends use it,” said Sung Yeon Ahn, a doctoral student.

With the rising popularity of the technology, MSU officials sent an email that said it is important for Spartans to stay up-to-date with new tools and technologies while also ensuring responsible and ethical practices.

“I feel like ethically it could cross some lines because having some software create answers, or some people have them do their entire papers, that can get murky,” Smith said. “Being a student, I want to remain academically honest.”

Aside from academic dishonesty, the university is also aiming to keep research data and personal information secure.

Michigan State Spokesperson Dan Olsen said they are still working to determine how artificial intelligence impacts students in the classroom.

The school is now focusing on ways to protect information as artificial intelligence software becomes more common.

“We’re going to have to accept the fact that AI is going to be a part of humanity forever,” Chen said.

It’s a new normal that everyone is still trying to navigate. You can see Michigan State University’s current guidance on generative artificial intelligence here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Stretch of Michigan Avenue in Lansing Township reopens following shooting
Enrollment now open for Lansing School District’s new technical high school
Lansing School District announces start date of 2023-24 school year
Michigan State Police help parents identify paraphernalia hidden by children
Man accused of killing his mother shot by Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

Bentley’s Law: A Grandmother Turns Grief into Action Against Drunk Drivers
Eastbound I-96 was closed at the Williamston exit on Aug. 2, 2023.
Rollover crash involving 2 semi trucks closes eastbound I-96 at Williamston
Mid-Michigan Matters: Women’s Soccer World Cup impact
Mid-Michigan Matters: Women’s Soccer World Cup impact
Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact the Jonesville Police Department at...
Police in Hillsdale County seeks help in identifying individual