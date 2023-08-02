Michigan State University to cancel classes Feb. 13, host shooting remembrance event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been nearly 6 months since the tragic shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. February 13th will forever be a day to honor the three victims who lost their lives in the mass shooting.

“I think it’s important that we continue to acknowledge what happened that we remember the lives that were lost and most importantly, raise awareness about gun violence,” said Paige Rissman.

Paige Rissman is a student at MSU. Like many, she was barricaded inside a windowless building the night of the shooting.

Students are thankful the university is taking the time to honor those lost and impacted.

“It was a very public event,” said Liz Piggott. “If they have maybe some events happening that day or something, focused on community building within the campus and the student body.”

“I do feel like as a community we have become stronger as Spartans and I think that’s a nice honorable way to remember the folks that were close to us by taking a day off, and hopefully getting back to our communities,” said Dylan Myers.

The university decided to cancel classes and hold a remembrance event to mark one year since the shooting.

“We hope that this decision provides space for our students to pause and do what is most meaningful and helpful to them and their processing of the events of last February and be together in community,” said Michigan State Spokesperson Dan Olsen.

While Berkey Hall remains closed, it will hold classes there next spring.

“I think it would be personally for me and I’m sure others extremely difficult to go back to class there, knowing that lives were lost. Lives were taken in that classroom,” said Rissman.

Rissman said reopening the buildings is part of healing the campus but she hopes the shooting, reinforces change.

“I just hope that it’s a sign for Michigan policymakers and federal policymakers to start to think seriously about gun violence and gun relief form,” said Rissman.

Faculty offices in Berkey Hall will reopen this fall. Classes will resume here in the spring following some renovations.

The university also said when students return this fall, more security measures will be in place.

