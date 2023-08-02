Michigan elections to see security improvements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As primary elections draw near in some Mid-Michigan communities, concerns about the safety and security of voting have taken center stage. Recent developments involving high-profile figures have raised questions about the integrity of the election process.

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges related to overturning the results of the 2020 Presidential Election has added fuel to the fire.

Additionally, former Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno faces charges in connection with an effort to access and tamper with voting machines in Michigan after the election.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addressed the criminal charging decisions regarding former State Rep. Daire Rendon and Matt DePerno.

“We cannot allow, for security reasons, unauthorized access to election equipment that would lead to the potential tampering,” Benson said. “It opens the door for various different things, more than anything simply just the lack of reliability of those machines and questions as to what was done when they were handled.

Despite these concerns, election officials across Michigan are working diligently to ensure a fair and accurate vote count.

“Our state is one of the safest and most secure election systems in the country,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum. “In Michigan, we use paper ballots, that’s important to note. Paper is the safest and most secure way to keep records.”

She said the traditional form of voting is the best way to secure an accurate count and emphasized that the machines used for counting votes are tested to ensure they are working properly.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said changes have been implemented following the passing of Proposal 2 in the 2022 November election to ensure an accurate vote count.

“You have the right, in a state and federal election, to a least nine days of early voting,” Swope said. “You have the right to sign up to get ballots mailed to your home for every future election. It expanded the rights of military and overseas voters.”

But in order to receive these rights, you must register and cast your vote.

For those who wish to participate in the upcoming primary election, registration is essential. Residents are advised to visit their local or township clerk’s office and bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, paycheck, or current utility bill.

You can also register to vote online and check your voter registration status on the official Michigan Voter Information Center website here.

