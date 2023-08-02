MDOT celebrates 10th anniversary of diversity recruitment program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) celebrated the 10th anniversary of its transportation diversity recruitment program.

The program offers hands-on civil engineering experience to students of historically Black colleges.

It gives students a chance to understand what a career in transportation may look like for them.

The recruitment coordinator said the diversity program gives students and the state better opportunities.

“If you don’t know the challenges that other people have, then you won’t be able to serve them. So by us welcoming a diverse workforce, it allows us to better serve our community, but the guests that come to and through the State of Michigan,” said James Jackson, the Transportation Diversity Recruitment Strategy Coordinator.

The program runs from May to Aug. every year.

It is open to undergraduates enrolled at a historically Black college or university with at least a 2.0 GPA.

