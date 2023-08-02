Advertise With Us

LCC Hires New Women’s Coach

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College has hired Megan Hudson as its new women’s head basketball coach. She played in high school at Lansing Waverly and then at LCC. She has more than 12 years of coaching experience beginning at the youth level. She also joined the Stars staff as an assistant two years ago. Hudson replaces Layne Ingram who resigned after six seasons. She also is employed at Jackson National Life Insurance.

