LCC Hires New Women’s Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College has hired Megan Hudson as its new women’s head basketball coach. She played in high school at Lansing Waverly and then at LCC. She has more than 12 years of coaching experience beginning at the youth level. She also joined the Stars staff as an assistant two years ago. Hudson replaces Layne Ingram who resigned after six seasons. She also is employed at Jackson National Life Insurance.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.