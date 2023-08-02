Advertise With Us

Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

